Gruesome Discovery: Two Bodies Found Stuffed In Sacks In Chandauli

Police in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, are investigating the gruesome discovery of two unidentified bodies, found stuffed in sacks with gunshot wounds and one with a slit throat, raising concerns about a potential double murder.

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Key Points Two unidentified bodies were found stuffed in sacks at separate locations in Chandauli on Thursday.

Both victims had gunshot injuries, and one also had a slit throat.

Police suspect the bodies were dumped in the Dhina area after the victims were killed elsewhere.

The victims, aged around 35 and 32, both had a Mahakal symbol marked on their left hands.

Authorities are investigating potential connections between the cases and the motive for the killings.

Two unidentified bodies stuffed in sacks were found at separate locations not far from each other here on Thursday. Both bore gunshot injuries and the throat of one of the victims was found slit, police said.

Investigation Underway

Both bodies were recovered in the Dhina area, triggering concern in the locality. Police suspect the victims were killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped here.

Circle Officer (Sakaldiha) Krishna Murari Sharma said one body was found in a minor canal near Dehdhagaon village, close to the Zamania area of neighbouring Ghazipur district, on Thursday morning.

The second body was recovered at another location a short distance away.

According to police, one victim was around 35 years old and the other 32. One of the bodies bore a throat wound apparently caused by a sharp-edged weapon, along with a gunshot injury. The second victim also had a gunshot injury, Sharma said.

Both men appeared to be well-built and had a Mahakal symbol marked on their left hands, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are making efforts to establish the identities of the deceased.

Sharma said investigators were examining whether the cases were connected, and the motive behind the killings.