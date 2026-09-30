Bribery Case Against BMC Engineers For Rs 3.5 Lakh Demand

Mumbai's Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case against two Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation engineers and a private individual for allegedly demanding a Rs 3.5 lakh bribe to clear civic work bills, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in public services.

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Key Points Two BMC engineers and a private individual are accused of demanding a Rs 3.5 lakh bribe.

The bribe was allegedly for clearing a contractor's bills for civic works in Mumbai's M-East Ward.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case and conducted searches.

An Assistant Engineer allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh, while a Deputy Engineer and a private individual sought Rs 1.5 lakh.

A case has been registered against two BMC engineers and a private individual for allegedly demanding Rs 3.5 lakh in bribes from a man in exchange for clearing his bills for civic works, an ACB official said on Wednesday.

The complainant had undertaken work under the jurisdiction of the M-East Ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Govandi. The accused allegedly demanded Rs 3.5 lakh for processing and approving his work bills, the Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.

He said the Assistant Engineer allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complainant, while the Deputy Engineer and a private individual sought Rs 1.5 lakh.

ACB registered a case and conducted searches at the houses and office of the accused.

No trap operation was conducted in the case, the official added.