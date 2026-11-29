A recent court verdict in Kerala has acquitted two BJP workers in the 2016 house attack case of slain CPI(M) leader C V Dhanaraj, raising questions about the broader conspiracy allegations.

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Key Points A court in Kannur acquitted two BJP workers, K Manoop and C Shaiju, in the 2016 house attack case of slain CPI(M) leader C V Dhanaraj.

The house attack occurred on May 22, 2016, nearly two months before Dhanaraj was hacked to death on July 11 that year.

With this latest verdict, all accused in the house attack case have been acquitted.

Manoop and Shaiju were also among 16 others acquitted in the Dhanaraj murder case on November 23, while three, including M Vaishakh, were convicted.

The prosecution's argument that the house attack was part of a conspiracy preceding the murder could not be proven against the acquitted individuals.

A court here has acquitted two BJP workers in a case related to the attack on the house of slain CPI(M) leader C V Dhanaraj in Payyannur here in 2016.

Key Acquittals In Political Violence Case

Judicial First Class Magistrate Lakshmipriya T K acquitted K Manoop and C Shaiju, the two accused in the case.

The house was attacked on May 22, 2016, nearly two months before Dhanaraj was hacked to death on July 11 that year.

The attackers allegedly smashed the window panes of the house and damaged a vehicle parked in front of it.

The case had three accused, including M Vaishakh, who was acquitted earlier.

With the latest verdict, all accused in the house attack case are acquitted.

All three accused in the house attack case were also involved in the Dhanaraj murder case.

On November 23, the Taliparamba Additional Sessions Court convicted three persons, including Vaishakh, in the murder case and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Sixteen other accused, including Manoop and Shaiju, were acquitted.

Vaishakh is currently lodged in Kannur Central Jail.

The prosecution had argued that the attack on Dhanaraj's house was part of a conspiracy preceding his murder.

However, the conspiracy charge against the other accused in the murder case could not be proved, leading to their acquittal.