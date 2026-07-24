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2 Bhopal cops arrested for luring and raping Dalit teen

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt July 24, 2026 17:25 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Two policemen in Bhopal have been arrested and charged under the POCSO Act and SC/ST Act for allegedly luring and raping a 17-year-old Dalit girl, sparking outrage and legal action.

Cops arrested for Dalit girl's rape

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Two policemen, Santosh Sen and Jitendra Rajput, have been arrested in Bhopal for alleged sexual assault. 
  • Main accused Santosh Sen is accused of raping a 17-year-old Dalit girl after luring her to a birthday party.
  • His colleague, Jitendra Rajput, allegedly assisted by keeping watch and arranging transport for the crime.
  • Charges include rape, offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
  • A 'Zero FIR' was initially registered, allowing the complaint to be filed at any police station regardless of jurisdiction.

A policeman allegedly lured a 17-year-old Dalit girl on the pretext of inviting her to his daughter's birthday party and raped her in Bhopal, while his colleague kept watch with his three-year-old son, officials said on July 24, Friday.

Main accused Santosh Sen, who is attached to the MP police special task force and currently posted in Dhar district, and his colleague Jitendra Rajput, deployed in Gwalior district, have been arrested, said Rajan Singh Ahirwar, station house officer of Jahangirabad police station.

Charges Against Accused Policemen

Sen has been booked on charges of rape and other offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The acts have also been invoked against Rajput, barring the rape count, he added. Rajput allegedly had arranged a car to ferry the teenager and helped Sen commit the crime, Ahirwar said.

 

Details Of The Alleged Crime

Sen, who was recently shifted to Dhar district from Bhopal, allegedly called the girl on the evening of July 22 using an acquaintance's mobile phone to invite her to his son's birthday party.

When the girl arrived near Lal Parade Ground around 6.30 pm, the two policemen were waiting in a car with Rajput's three-year-old son, the official said.

Sen gained the teenager's trust and took her to a house in MP Nagar, where he raped her while Rajput monitored the premises outside with his son, the police official said.

The girl went home and informed her family, and a complaint was lodged. The police initially registered a 'Zero FIR' at the Kamala Nagar police station before transferring the case to the Jahangirabad police station for further investigation.

A Zero FIR can be registered at any police station in India, regardless of where the crime took place or its jurisdiction.

"They were arrested on Thursday. We are going to produce them in court today," Ahirwar said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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