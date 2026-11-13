Illegal Bangladeshi Workers Held In Mangaluru Restaurant Raid

Mangaluru police have detained two Bangladeshi nationals, Ashikul Islam and MD Ameen, who were found working illegally at a restaurant near Panambur Beach, initiating deportation proceedings for their unauthorised stay in India.

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Key Points Two Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Mangaluru on Friday for allegedly residing illegally in India.

Ashikul Islam and MD Ameen were found working at a restaurant near Panambur Beach.

Police initiated legal proceedings to place them in a detention centre for illegal immigrants.

Steps will be taken to deport them to Bangladesh after production before the FRRO.

Two Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly staying illegally in India and working at a restaurant near Panambur Beach in Mangaluru were detained here on Friday, police said.

Investigation And Legal Action

Acting on specific information received by the Panambur police inspector that two Bangladeshi nationals were employed at a restaurant in the area, a police team raided the establishment and detained the two persons identified as Ashikul Islam and MD Ameen, they said.

During questioning, the police found that the two had been staying in India without valid documents or official authorisation, a senior police officer said.

The police have initiated legal proceedings to place them in a detention centre for illegal immigrants.

They will subsequently be produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), and steps will be taken to deport them to Bangladesh in accordance with the law, they added.