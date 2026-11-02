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Major Opium Seizures In Jharkhand's Khunti And Chatra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 02, 2026 18:50 IST 2 Minutes Read

Jharkhand Police have made significant drug busts in Khunti and Chatra, arresting two individuals and seizing over 2 kg of opium worth more than Rs 10 lakh in separate operations.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two individuals were arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti and Chatra districts on Sunday for opium possession.
  • In Chatra, a 40-year-old man was apprehended with 1.28 kg of opium, valued at over Rs 5 lakh.
  • In Khunti, a 32-year-old man was nabbed with approximately 1 kg of opium, also valued at Rs 5 lakh, during a vehicle check.
  • Two accomplices of the Khunti accused managed to escape, and police are conducting raids to apprehend them.

Two persons were arrested with opium in Jharkhand's Khunti and Chatra districts, police said on Monday.

Details Of The Opium Seizures

In Chatra, a 40-year-old man was arrested with 1.28 kg of opium within Pathalgada police station limits on Sunday, a police officer said.

 

"Acting on a tip-off, we arrested the accused during an anti-crime drive. The seized contraband is worth over Rs 5 lakh," Simaria SDPO Nagargoje Shubham Bhausaheb said.

In Khunti, a 32-year-old man was nabbed during a vehicle-checking drive on Sunday within the jurisdiction of Arki police station, and around 1 kg of opium was seized from his possession.

Khunti SDPO Mangal Singh Jamuda said, "The accused was travelling on a motorcycle with two others. Two of his accomplices somehow escaped. Upon searching the accused's bag, police recovered the opium."

The market value of the seized contraband is estimated at Rs 5 lakh. Raids are being conducted to nab the two others, he said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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