Bengaluru police have made a significant drug bust, arresting two individuals and seizing 5.72 kg of MDMA, a banned substance worth Rs 5.72 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the city.

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Key Points Bengaluru police arrested two individuals, Iman Pasha and Aisha Siddiqui, on Wednesday.

Authorities seized 5.72 kg of MDMA, also known as Molly or Ecstasy, valued at Rs 5.72 crore.

The accused were apprehended on November 22 while allegedly distributing the banned drug.

A case has been registered at the Yelahanka Suburban station, and investigations are ongoing.

Two people-a man and a woman-were arrested in Bengaluru with 5.72 kg of MDMA worth Rs 5.72 crore, police said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Arrest

The suspected drug peddlers were identified as Iman Pasha (28) of Gangondanahalli in the city and Aisha Siddiqui (27) of Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district.

Police seized 5.72 kg of MDMA from them.

"On November 22 at 12.30 pm, the accused were waiting to distribute the banned drug to other peddlers for sale to the public and students," police said.

Following a search, the two were arrested, and a case was registered at the Yelahanka Suburban station, police added.

The accused were produced before a court, police said, and taken into custody for further investigation.

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), also known as Molly or Ecstasy, is a banned substance.