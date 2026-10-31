Meghalaya Police Bust Drug Ring, Seize Rs 60 Lakh Heroin

Meghalaya Police have successfully busted an inter-state drug trafficking network, seizing heroin worth Rs 60 lakh and arresting two individuals in West Garo Hills, highlighting ongoing efforts against narcotics.

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Key Points Meghalaya Police arrested two persons and seized heroin worth approximately Rs 60 lakh on Saturday.

The operation was a joint effort by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and West Garo Hills police at Tikrikilla.

Shahadot Ali and Rejaul Islam, both from Goalpara district in Assam, were identified as the arrested individuals.

Authorities seized 112.52 grams of suspected heroin, two cars, and three mobile phones during the operation.

Officials suspect the arrested individuals are part of a larger organised inter-state drug trafficking network.

Meghalaya Police have arrested two persons and seized heroin worth around Rs 60 lakh in West Garo Hills, officials said on Saturday.

Details Of The Anti-Narcotics Operation

The operation was conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Meghalaya, in collaboration with West Garo Hills police at Tikrikilla, they said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shahadot Ali (31), a resident of Goalpara district, and Rejaul Islam (31), also from Goalpara district in Assam.

During a search conducted under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the team seized 10 plastic soap boxes containing 112.52 grams of suspected heroin, with an estimated market value of Rs 60 lakh.

Two cars and three mobile phones were also seized during the operation, according to a statement issued by the police.

A case has been registered at Tikrikilla police station under the NDPS Act.

Officials suspect that the arrested persons are part of a larger organised inter-state drug trafficking network.

The ANTF is investigating the case to establish forward and backward linkages and identify other members of the alleged syndicate.