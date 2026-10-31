Home  » News » Meghalaya Police Bust Drug Ring, Seize Rs 60 Lakh Heroin

Meghalaya Police Bust Drug Ring, Seize Rs 60 Lakh Heroin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 31, 2026 18:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Meghalaya Police have successfully busted an inter-state drug trafficking network, seizing heroin worth Rs 60 lakh and arresting two individuals in West Garo Hills, highlighting ongoing efforts against narcotics.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Meghalaya Police arrested two persons and seized heroin worth approximately Rs 60 lakh on Saturday.
  • The operation was a joint effort by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and West Garo Hills police at Tikrikilla.
  • Shahadot Ali and Rejaul Islam, both from Goalpara district in Assam, were identified as the arrested individuals.
  • Authorities seized 112.52 grams of suspected heroin, two cars, and three mobile phones during the operation.
  • Officials suspect the arrested individuals are part of a larger organised inter-state drug trafficking network.

Meghalaya Police have arrested two persons and seized heroin worth around Rs 60 lakh in West Garo Hills, officials said on Saturday.

Details Of The Anti-Narcotics Operation

The operation was conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Meghalaya, in collaboration with West Garo Hills police at Tikrikilla, they said.

 

The arrested persons have been identified as Shahadot Ali (31), a resident of Goalpara district, and Rejaul Islam (31), also from Goalpara district in Assam.

During a search conducted under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the team seized 10 plastic soap boxes containing 112.52 grams of suspected heroin, with an estimated market value of Rs 60 lakh.

Two cars and three mobile phones were also seized during the operation, according to a statement issued by the police.

A case has been registered at Tikrikilla police station under the NDPS Act.

Officials suspect that the arrested persons are part of a larger organised inter-state drug trafficking network.

The ANTF is investigating the case to establish forward and backward linkages and identify other members of the alleged syndicate.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

meghalaya drug bustheroin seizurewest garo hillsanti-narcotics task forcendps act

More From Rediff

The Genius Behind DeepMind's AI Revolution

The Genius Behind DeepMind's AI Revolution
The Air Chief Who Captured A Billion Hearts

The Air Chief Who Captured A Billion Hearts
What Is The Cockroach Janta Party's Future?

What Is The Cockroach Janta Party's Future?

Related Stories

Meghalaya Police Intercept Ambulance, Seize Rs 1.5 Crore Heroin

Meghalaya Police Intercept Ambulance, Seize Rs 1.5 Crore Heroin

Web Stories

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers
World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs
6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily

6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily