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Two Arrested With Rs 12 Lakh Ganja In Jamshedpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 14, 2026 21:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Jamshedpur police have made a significant drug bust, arresting two individuals and seizing 24 kg of ganja worth Rs 12 lakh, disrupting a potential drug trafficking operation destined for Bihar.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two men were arrested in Jamshedpur on Saturday with 24 kg of ganja.
  • The seized ganja is estimated to be worth around Rs 12 lakh.
  • Police conducted a raid near Pardih on NH-33 on Friday based on a tip-off.
  • The consignment was reportedly intended for transport to Bihar.
  • The arrested individuals were forwarded to judicial custody on Saturday under the NDPS Act.

Two men were arrested with 24 kg of ganja, estimated to be worth around Rs 12 lakh, in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Police Action And Arrests

Acting on a tip-off, East Singhbhum Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ehtesham Waquarib formed a police team led by Patamda DSP Dayanand Kumar to take action.

 

The team conducted a raid near Pardih on NH-33 within Azadnagar police station limits on Friday and recovered 24 kg of ganja packed in 17 packets, SP (City) Lalit Meena said.

He said the SSP had received information that the consignment was meant to be transported to Bihar and directed the police team to take action.

The arrested men were identified as Santosh Kumar alias Santosh Lodhi (30) and Putlu Bhumij (37), the SP said.

The accused were forwarded to judicial custody on Saturday after a case was registered under the NDPS Act.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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