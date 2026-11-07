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Police Bust Drug Racket, Seize Over 6 Kg Charas In Bandipora

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk Updated: November 07, 2026 13:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Jammu and Kashmir Police have made a significant breakthrough in their anti-drug campaign, arresting four individuals and seizing over six kilograms of charas-like substance in two separate operations in Bandipora district.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Four persons were arrested in Bandipora district on Saturday in connection with two separate drug cases.
  • Police seized over six kilograms of charas-like substance from their possession.
  • The arrests were made during naka checking at Garoora Crossing and Kangri Chowk as part of an anti-drug drive.
  • Two separate cases have been registered, and investigations are underway to trace further links and the source of the contraband.

Four persons were arrested and over six kg of charas-like substance seized from their possession in two separate cases in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Saturday.

Police Operations Lead To Arrests

Acting as part of its drive against drug abuse and narcotics trafficking, police apprehended two persons during naka checking at Garoora Crossing and recovered the contraband, a police spokesperson said.

 

The accused were identified as Rafaqat Ali Gojar, a resident of Halwadi, Aragam, and Zakir Hussain Qureshi, a resident of Chapran, Aragam, in the north Kashmir district.

In another incident, police arrested two persons during naka checking at Kangri Chowk and recovered approximately 4.5 kg of charas-like substance from their possession, the spokesperson said.

They were identified as Irfan Ahmad Chopan, a resident of Bagh, Bandipora, and Imran Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Sheikh Mohalla, Bandipora.

Police have registered two separate cases and initiated investigations to ascertain further links and establish the source and intended destination of the recovered contraband, the spokesperson added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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