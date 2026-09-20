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Major Drug Bust In Ranchi Leads To Two Arrests

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 20, 2026 10:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Ranchi police have made significant arrests, seizing brown sugar and cash, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in Jharkhand.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Ranchi police arrested two individuals, including a woman, in connection with brown sugar possession.
  • Authorities seized 7.88 grams of brown sugar, Rs 99,680 in cash, and a motorcycle during the operation.
  • A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with further investigation ongoing.

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested with brown sugar in Jharkhand's Ranchi, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended them during a raid at a house in Tetartoli-Jorar area on Saturday.

 

"We have seized 7.88 gram of brown sugar from their possession, besides Rs 99,680 in cash and a motorcycle," Namkum police station officer in-charge Ramnarayan Singh said.

A case has been registered against them under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and further investigation is underway, Singh said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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