Major Drug Bust In Ranchi Leads To Two Arrests

Ranchi police have made significant arrests, seizing brown sugar and cash, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in Jharkhand.

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Key Points Ranchi police arrested two individuals, including a woman, in connection with brown sugar possession.

Authorities seized 7.88 grams of brown sugar, Rs 99,680 in cash, and a motorcycle during the operation.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with further investigation ongoing.

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested with brown sugar in Jharkhand's Ranchi, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended them during a raid at a house in Tetartoli-Jorar area on Saturday.

"We have seized 7.88 gram of brown sugar from their possession, besides Rs 99,680 in cash and a motorcycle," Namkum police station officer in-charge Ramnarayan Singh said.

A case has been registered against them under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and further investigation is underway, Singh said.