Thane Crime Branch Seizes Rs 2.72 Crore Ambergris

Thane Crime Branch has made a significant bust, arresting two individuals with 2.72 kilograms of highly valuable ambergris, or whale vomit, worth Rs 2.72 crore, highlighting the ongoing illegal trade of protected marine substances.

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Key Points Thane Crime Branch arrested two individuals with 2.72 kilograms of ambergris on Thursday.

The seized ambergris, also known as whale vomit, is valued at Rs 2.72 crore in the international market.

Ambergris is a protected substance under the Wildlife Protection Act, making its possession and trade a punishable offence.

The duo, Mayur Vishwas Patil and Meenakshi Madhukar Mohite, were apprehended near Jambli Naka in Thane West on the evening of October 5.

Preliminary investigations revealed the accused illegally procured and stored the substance with the intention of selling it.

Two persons were arrested by Thane Crime Branch allegedly with 2.72 kilograms of ambergris, or whale vomit, worth Rs 2.72 crore in the international market, an official said on Thursday.

Understanding Ambergris And Its Illegal Trade

Ambergris is a waxy substance produce by the digestive system of sperm whales. It is often called 'floating gold' due to the immense price it fetches in the international market for its use in luxury perfumes. Ambergris is classified as "uncured trophy" under the Wildlife Protection Act and its possession, trade, transport and export is a punishable offence.

Acting on a specific tip-off received by head constable Ganesh Badgujar, a Crime Branch Unit-1 team laid a trap near a lodge at Jambli Naka in Thane West on the evening of October 5, the official said.

"Mayur Vishwas Patil, a resident of Kolhapur, and Meenakshi Madhukar Mohite, a resident of Sindhudurg, were held with 2.72 kilograms of Ambergris from their possession. The total market value of the confiscated substance is estimated at Rs 2.72 crore," he said.

Preliminary investigations revealed the duo had illegally procured and stored the protected marine substance with the intention of selling it.

A case was registered at Thane Nagar police station under Wildlife Protection Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.