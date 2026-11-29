West Bengal police have successfully apprehended two suspected inter-state drug smugglers in Jhargram, seizing ganja and disrupting a major trafficking network operating across state borders.

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Key Points Two suspected inter-state drug smugglers were arrested on Saturday night in Jhargram, West Bengal.

Police seized ganja from the accused, who were allegedly transporting it from Odisha to Bankura.

The arrests followed intensified surveillance and raids based on intelligence about a drug trafficking network.

Around four quintals of ganja have been seized in Jhargram district during recent operations.

Interrogation is ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the inter-state trafficking network.

Two suspected inter-state drug smugglers were arrested with ganja in West Bengal's Jhargram district, police said on Sunday.

Police Action Against Drug Trafficking

Acting on a tip-off, police made the arrests on Saturday night at Baramshol crossing in the Binpur police station area, they said.

The accused were identified as Vivekananda Patra, a resident of Sarenga in West Bengal's Bankura district, and Rajib Patra, a native of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

They were allegedly transporting the contraband from Odisha to Bankura when police intercepted them. Police said they had received intelligence inputs about a drug trafficking network operating in Jhargram, allegedly using the Odisha and Jharkhand borders to smuggle narcotics into the district.

Following the inputs, surveillance was intensified and a series of raids launched to curb the illegal trade, they said.

Around four quintals of ganja have been seized in Jhargram district during recent operations, police said.

The accused are being interrogated to identify the others involved in the inter-state trafficking network, they said.