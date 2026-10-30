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Nanded Murder: Police Arrest Two, Detain Minor In Stabbing Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 30, 2026 22:13 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Nanded, Maharashtra, have arrested two individuals and detained a minor in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man on October 28 following an altercation over a motorcycle incident.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two individuals were arrested and a minor detained for alleged involvement in a murder in Nanded, Maharashtra.
  • The victim, Siddharth alias Dheeraj Vaijnath Thorat, was fatally stabbed on the morning of October 28.
  • The incident occurred in Degaonchal area after an argument between Thorat and three persons on a motorcycle.
  • Vishal Raju Pandit (21) and Pawan Raosaheb Narwade (21) were arrested, and a minor was detained in connection with the case.

Two persons were arrested and a minor detained for alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Maharashtra's Nanded district, a police official said on Friday.

Investigation Into Nanded Stabbing

The incident took place on the morning of October 28 in Degaonchal area, the Vazirabad police station official said.

 

"Siddharth alias Dheeraj Vaijnath Thorat was walking towards a tea stall when a motorcycle came very close to him. It led to an argument between Thorat and the three persons on the motorcycle. He was stabbed to death with a dagger," the official said.

A murder case was registered, after which Vishal Raju Pandit (21) and Pawan Raosaheb Narwade (21) were arrested, while a minor was detained, the official said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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