Nanded Murder: Police Arrest Two, Detain Minor In Stabbing Case

Police in Nanded, Maharashtra, have arrested two individuals and detained a minor in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man on October 28 following an altercation over a motorcycle incident.

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Key Points Two individuals were arrested and a minor detained for alleged involvement in a murder in Nanded, Maharashtra.

The victim, Siddharth alias Dheeraj Vaijnath Thorat, was fatally stabbed on the morning of October 28.

The incident occurred in Degaonchal area after an argument between Thorat and three persons on a motorcycle.

Vishal Raju Pandit (21) and Pawan Raosaheb Narwade (21) were arrested, and a minor was detained in connection with the case.

Two persons were arrested and a minor detained for alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Maharashtra's Nanded district, a police official said on Friday.

Investigation Into Nanded Stabbing

The incident took place on the morning of October 28 in Degaonchal area, the Vazirabad police station official said.

"Siddharth alias Dheeraj Vaijnath Thorat was walking towards a tea stall when a motorcycle came very close to him. It led to an argument between Thorat and the three persons on the motorcycle. He was stabbed to death with a dagger," the official said.

A murder case was registered, after which Vishal Raju Pandit (21) and Pawan Raosaheb Narwade (21) were arrested, while a minor was detained, the official said.