Punjab Police have apprehended two individuals linked to an extortion-related firing in Ludhiana, uncovering a potential connection to a foreign-based handler.

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Key Points Punjab Police arrested two men on Friday for their alleged involvement in an extortion-linked firing incident.

Preliminary investigation revealed the accused were allegedly in direct contact with a foreign-based handler, acting on his instructions for the November 15 firing in Ludhiana.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with Ludhiana Commissionerate Police, apprehended the two persons.

Authorities recovered one illegal .30 bore pistol, one magazine, and four live cartridges during the operation.

An FIR was registered at the Punjab Agricultural University police station in Ludhiana, and further investigation is underway.

The Punjab Police arrested two men on Friday for their alleged involvement in an extortion-linked firing incident, officials said.

Investigation Reveals Foreign Connection

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly in direct contact with a foreign-based handler and acting on his instructions, carried out the firing incident at the residence of a resort owner in Ludhiana on November 15.

"In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with Ludhiana Commissionerate Police, apprehends two persons involved in an extortion-linked firing incident and recovers one illegal .30 bore pistol, one magazine and four live cartridges," the DGP said in a post on X.

An FIR regarding the incident was registered at the Punjab Agricultural University police station in Ludhiana, he added.

Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages in the case and identify other associates of the arrested men.