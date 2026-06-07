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How Delhi Police Uncovered A Cyber Fraud Mule Account Network

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 07, 2026 11:33 IST

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Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals from Haryana, exposing a significant cyber fraud operation that utilised mule bank accounts to siphon over Rs 1.69 lakh from a senior citizen in an online investment scam.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested two men from Haryana for facilitating cyber fraud.
  • The arrests are linked to an online investment scam where a senior citizen lost over Rs 1.69 lakh.
  • The accused allegedly operated and facilitated mule bank accounts for cyber fraudsters.
  • Police recovered a mobile phone, debit cards, and cheque books linked to the fraud.

Delhi Police has arrested two men from Haryana for allegedly facilitating cyber fraud transactions through mule bank accounts, an official said on Sunday. The two were arrested in connection with an online investment scam in which a senior citizen from Shahdara was cheated of more than Rs 1.69 lakh.

Unravelling The Online Investment Scam

The accused were identified as Abhay Kumar (24), and Amreek Singh (36), both residents of Haryana. According to police, the case came to light after a Shahdara resident lodged a complaint alleging that he had received a suspicious link. After clicking on it, his mobile phone was compromised and Rs 1.69 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account without his knowledge.

 

"Based on the complaint, an e-FIR was registered on May 14 under relevant sections. During the investigation, police traced a portion of the defrauded money to an account being operated from Yamuna Nagar. A team conducted raids in Haryana, leading to the arrest of the two accused," a senior police officer said.

Mule Accounts: A Key To Cybercrime

During interrogation, the accused allegedly stated that they were involved in operating and facilitating mule bank accounts used by cyber fraudsters to receive and transfer cheated money. They knowingly allowed the use of their banking instruments and accounts for routing fraudulent proceeds and assisted in the withdrawal and settlement of funds linked to cybercrime, police said.

Police recovered one mobile phone, six debit cards and two cheque books allegedly linked to the fraud. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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