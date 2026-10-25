Delhi Firing: Two Youths Held In Andhra, Dabas Link Probed

Delhi police have arrested two 19-year-old youths from Andhra Pradesh, probing their alleged connections to gangster Nitin Dabas alias Vicky Hadal following a recent firing incident outside a factory in northwest Delhi's Pooth Khurd village.

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Key Points Two 19-year-old youths were arrested from Andhra Pradesh for a firing incident outside a Delhi factory on October 19.

Police are investigating the alleged links of the arrested youths, Arun Sharma and Suraj, with gangster Nitin Dabas alias Vicky Hadal.

The incident involved multiple rounds fired at a car and a godown gate in Pooth Khurd village.

Dabas allegedly contacted Arun via social media and VoIP, directing them to collect weapons and identify targets.

The arrests follow another incident on October 20 where Dabas-linked individuals were arrested for firing at a businessman's building after extortion calls.

Two 19-year-old youths have been arrested from Andhra Pradesh in connection with a recent firing incident outside a factory in northwest Delhi's Pooth Khurd village, with police probing their alleged links with gangster Nitin Dabas alias Vicky Hadal and an organised criminal network.

The incident took place on October 19, when the two motorcycle-borne youths allegedly fired multiple rounds at a car and the main iron gate of a tiles godown opposite a helmet-manufacturing factory in the area.

Investigation Uncovers Gangster Links

The arrests come just days after two persons with alleged links to Dabas were arrested here in connection with firing at a businessman's building in Kirti Nagar on October 20 after he received extortion calls.

Complainant Abhay Jain (27) told police that he was inside his factory when he heard gunshots on October 19. On coming outside, he allegedly saw the two men firing at his silver Hyundai Aura and the godown gate before fleeing.

Suspects Traced To Andhra Pradesh

A case was registered at the Bawana police station the following day. During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage and call detail records, which helped them trace the suspects to Andhra Pradesh.

"The accused, Arun Sharma and Suraj, both residents of Sultanpur Dabas village in Delhi, were arrested from a dance studio in the Narasannapeta area of Srikakulam district with the assistance of local police on Friday," a senior police officer said.

Dabas Allegedly Orchestrated Attack

Preliminary investigation suggested that Arun allegedly came into contact with Dabas through social media and later communicated with him through a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) application, the officer said.

Dabas allegedly directed the two men to collect weapons and money from a location in Haryana's Bahadurgarh and identify targets. His alleged communication with them during the firing incident is being examined.

Police are analysing digital evidence to establish the motive, trace the weapon's source and ascertain the roles of others involved.