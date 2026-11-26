Police have arrested two individuals in Lucknow in connection with a Rs 25 lakh cyber fraud where a company representative was duped after an accidental over-transfer for travel services.

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Key Points Two men, Buddan Ramjanam Yadav and Gautam Yadav, were arrested from Lucknow on Thursday in connection with a Rs 25 lakh cyber fraud.

A company representative was allegedly cheated after inadvertently transferring Rs 25 lakh instead of Rs 2.5 lakh for travel services.

Police investigation involved analysing financial transactions, bank accounts, and call detail records to trace the money trail.

The defrauded amount was transferred to various accounts and used to purchase gold jewellery.

Police have recovered Rs 15 lakh of the defrauded amount and seized three mobile phones, eight SIM cards, seven ATM cards, two cheque books, and one gold chain.

Two men have been arrested from Lucknow in connection with a Rs 25 lakh cyber fraud in which a company representative was allegedly cheated on the pretext of providing travel services, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Buddan Ramjanam Yadav alias Shrikesh (32) and Gautam Yadav (22), both residents of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Details Of The Cyber Fraud

Police said the complainant, a chartered accountant and authorised representative of a company, was searching for travel services for his firm when he finalised a deal with some people.

He was asked to pay an advance of Rs 2.5 lakh and was provided with the bank account details of Shrikishun Travels. However, he inadvertently transferred Rs 25 lakh instead of Rs 2.5 lakh, following which the recipients allegedly became unresponsive, police in a statement said.

Police Investigation And Recovery

A case was registered at the Cyber Police Station in Shahdara on October 7, following which a team was formed to trace the accused and recover the money.

"During the investigation, police analysed financial transactions, bank accounts, call detail records and mobile numbers linked to the case. It emerged that Rs 20 lakh was transferred to an account of Shiva Traders through two transactions of Rs 15 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, while Rs 2 lakh was transferred to another account," read the statement.

The remaining Rs 3 lakh was used to purchase gold jewellery from a jeweller in Lucknow through a point-of-sale machine, it read.

According to police, Yadav withdrew Rs 20 lakh through a cheque from a second-layer bank account and handed over the cash to his associates. He also purchased two gold chains worth Rs 3 lakh and handed them over to his associates in exchange for a 20 per cent commission.

Gautam allegedly facilitated the fraud by providing a SIM card registered in his name, which was linked to the first-layer bank account. Police have recovered three mobile phones, eight SIM cards, seven ATM cards, two cheque books and one gold chain. An amount of Rs 15 lakh has also been recovered and refunded to the complainant, read the statement. Further investigation is underway.