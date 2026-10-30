Delhi Police Busts Scholarship Scam Targeting Tamil Nadu

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two individuals involved in a sophisticated scholarship fraud scheme that targeted Tamil Nadu residents, uncovering a vast network and a database of 54,000 potential victims.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Sachin Sharma and Sumit for allegedly duping Tamil Nadu residents with fake scholarship offers.

The scam involved using a mule bank account and a mobile phone containing details of approximately 54,000 contacts.

The investigation began after a complaint from Muthu Kumar, who was defrauded of Rs 17,989 on September 1.

Sachin Sharma provided his sister's ATM card and UPI access to Sumit for commission, claiming unawareness of the fraud.

Sumit disclosed that a woman sent him the contact database on August 6 and asked him to arrange a bank account for fraud proceeds on September 1.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly duping Tamil Nadu residents in the name of scholarships, with police recovering a mobile phone containing details of around 54,000 contacts, officials said on Friday.

Delhi Police Uncovers Scholarship Fraud

The accused allegedly used a mule bank account to receive and route money cheated from people who were promised scholarships for higher education, they said.

The accused have been identified as Sachin Sharma (29), a resident of Khichripur, and Sumit, a resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi.

The case came to light after a complaint was filed by Muthu Kumar, a Tamil Nadu resident, who was allegedly offered a scholarship for higher education and induced to transfer Rs 17,989 online on September 1, police said.

Tracing The Financial Trail And Initial Arrests

Subsequently, Kumar reported the matter on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), following which the financial trail led investigators to a Bank of India account from which the cheated amount had been withdrawn through an ATM in east Delhi.

An FIR was registered, and an investigation was initiated. During the probe, police examined the account-opening documents, bank statements and ATM CCTV footage and found that the account was held in the name of Shivani Sharma.

She identified the person seen withdrawing money in the CCTV footage as her brother Sachin and disclosed that she had given him her ATM card, officials said.

Unravelling The Network: Sumit's Role And Database

Sachin was arrested on October 17. During interrogation, he allegedly disclosed that he had provided his sister's ATM card and UPI access details to Sumit in exchange for commission.

He also allegedly told police that he had withdrawn Rs 10,000 from an ATM, transferred Rs 8,000 through the UPI details provided by Sumit and received Rs 3,000 as commission. He claimed that he was unaware that the money was linked to cyber fraud, police said.

Acting on his disclosure, police traced and arrested Sumit on October 21 and recovered a Samsung S26 mobile phone from him.

Examination of the phone revealed Excel files shared through WhatsApp containing details of approximately 54,000 contacts, including those of the complainant, officials said.

Ongoing Investigation To Apprehend Masterminds

During interrogation, Sumit allegedly disclosed that the files had been sent to him on August 6 by a woman known to him. She allegedly targeted Tamil-speaking families whose children had recently completed school and were seeking admission to higher education, using scholarship offers as a pretext to cheat them, police said.

Sumit further allegedly told investigators that he had been asked to print the contact database and hand it over to the woman's associates.

On September 1, the woman allegedly asked him to arrange a bank account to receive the fraud proceeds in exchange for commission. He then persuaded Sachin to facilitate the withdrawal and subsequently handed over the money to the woman and one of her associates, police said.

The investigation revealed that the accused allegedly played different roles in the network for monetary commission, with a bank account belonging to Sachin's sister being used to receive the cheated money and route it further.

Police are now trying to trace the woman, her associates and ascertain the source of the contact database, the number of people targeted and the possible involvement of the accused in other cyber-fraud cases.