Mumbai police have made two arrests on Sunday in connection with the brutal murder of a 50-year-old woman in Bhandup, with investigations ongoing into the motive.

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Key Points Mumbai police arrested two persons on Sunday for the alleged murder of a 50-year-old woman in Bhandup.

The victim was discovered unconscious with visible injuries and bloodstains near a drain in Bhandup East during the day.

A murder case has been registered under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Authorities are currently investigating the motive behind the killing.

Two persons were arrested on Sunday for alleged involvement in the murder of a 50-year-old woman in Bhandup in Mumbai, a police official said.

The woman, who was found lying unconscious with visible injuries and bloodstains near the Chamundanagar drain in Bhandup East during the day, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

The Kanjurmarg police station official said a murder case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"After establishing the identity of the deceased, police tracked down and apprehended two accused. Further investigation into the motive behind the killing is underway," he added.