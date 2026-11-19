Police in Sehore have arrested two individuals for the brutal murder of a family of three, revealing the shocking motive was to evade a Rs 2 lakh loan repayment.

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Key Points Two men were arrested on Thursday in Sehore for the alleged murder of three family members.

The motive behind the grisly crime was to avoid repaying a Rs 2 lakh loan.

Victims Rakesh Meena, his wife Radha, and son Ashwin were found axed to death on the night of November 16.

Accused Jagdish Bhilala, who owed the loan, conspired with Anil Bhilala to commit the murders.

Police seized the axe used in the crime and cracked the case using informants and technical evidence.

Police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly murdering three members of a family in the district, an official said, adding that their motive was to avoid the repayment of a Rs 2 lakh loan.

Details Of The Grisly Crime

The grisly incident took place on the night of November 16 in Ward No 12 of Budhni tehsil.

Rakesh Meena (45), his wife Radha (40) and their son Ashwin (24) were found axed to death in their house.

Jagdish Bhilala (40), a resident of Yarnagar village, and Anil Bhilala (20), a resident of Khandabad village, were arrested in the case on Thursday, a police official said.

Police also seized the axe used in the crime.

Investigation revealed that Jagdish had borrowed about Rs 2 lakh from Rakesh Meena. It had been agreed that Jagdish would give Rakesh a share of his crop until the loan was repaid with interest, the official said.

"Jagdish offered his friend Anil some money and hatched a plan to kill Rakesh's entire family so that he would not have to repay the loan," the police official said.

The two went to Rakesh's house between 11 and 12 pm on November 16, forced him to open the door saying that they wanted to discuss something, and allegedly killed all three members of the family.

To hide evidence of their conversation, the accused threw the deceased's mobile phone into the toilet and flushed it.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Choubey visited the crime scene after the murders came to light and formed special probe teams.

Forensic experts, fingerprint experts and a dog squad were roped in to collect evidence, the official said.

The case was soon cracked with the help of informants and technical evidence, he said, adding that further probe was on.