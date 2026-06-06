Two Arrested For Fatal Stabbing In Northwest Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man during a quarrel in Shalimar Bagh, as investigations continue into the motive behind the violent incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man was fatally stabbed during a quarrel in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area.

Two accused, Saurabh alias Tola and Sachin alias Chiddi, were arrested while attempting to escape.

Police used CCTV footage, technical evidence, and local intelligence to identify and apprehend the suspects.

The arrested individuals allegedly confessed to the crime, and the weapon used was recovered.

Both accused have previous criminal records, and the motive for the murder is still under investigation.

A man was allegedly stabbed to death following a quarrel near northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, an official said on Saturday. Two accused, identified as Saurabh alias Tola and Sachin alias Chiddi, were arrested while allegedly attempting to flee after the crime, police said.

Police Investigation Leads To Arrests

According to police, information was received regarding a man having been admitted to a hospital with stab injuries sustained during a quarrel in the area. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. An FIR was registered and an investigation launched. Police teams examined CCTV footage from the locality, analysed technical evidence and worked on local intelligence inputs to identify the suspects involved in the killing.

"Using technical surveillance and secret information, the police team tracked down and arrested both accused. During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed their involvement in the crime. At their instance, police recovered the knife used in the offence," a police officer said. Police said both accused have previous criminal involvement and their criminal records are being verified. The exact motive behind the murder is yet to be established. Further investigation is underway, they said.