Delhi Police Busts Online Investment Fraud, Two Arrested

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two individuals, Raj Kumar and Vipin Kumar, in connection with a sophisticated cyber-fraud scheme that swindled a victim out of Rs 22.50 lakh through a deceptive online investment platform.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested Raj Kumar and Vipin Kumar in a cyber-fraud case on Wednesday.

A victim was duped of Rs 22.50 lakh through a fraudulent online investment platform.

Raj Kumar was apprehended in Mathura on October 17, after Rs 1 lakh of the proceeds was traced to his bank account.

Vipin Kumar, who supplied bank accounts for commission, was arrested in Tappal on October 18.

Four mobile phones were recovered from the arrested individuals during the investigation.

Police have arrested two men in connection with a cyber-fraud case in which a man was duped of Rs 22.50 lakh on the pretext of online investment and promised returns, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation Leads To Arrests

Following an investigation into the case registered on April 29, the police arrested Raj Kumar, 34, and Vipin Kumar, 29, and recovered four mobile phones from them, they said.

According to the police, the complainant was allegedly lured into investing money through an online platform.

During the investigation, police analysed financial transactions and found that Rs 1 lakh of the suspected proceeds had been transferred to a bank account held by Raj Kumar, a senior police officer said.

Police apprehended Raj Kumar in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on October 17. He disclosed that he opened the account at the instance of his brother-in-law, Vipin Kumar, for Rs 15,000.

Subsequently, they arrested Vipin Kumar, who procured and supplied bank accounts to others for monetary consideration and commission, in Uttar Pradesh's Tappal on October 18, police said.