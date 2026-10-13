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Jharkhand Police Arrest Two In Minor Rape Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 13, 2026 16:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Jharkhand's Chatra district have arrested two individuals, including a minor, in connection with the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl, with further investigation currently underway.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two individuals, including a 16-year-old boy, were arrested on Monday night in Chatra, Jharkhand.
  • The arrests were made following a Zero FIR registered after a 12-year-old girl was admitted to Sadar Hospital on Saturday.
  • The main accused, a minor, allegedly lured and exploited the girl, while the 20-year-old accused allegedly provided abortion pills.
  • The victim was found to be one-month pregnant during her medical examination.
  • The Child Welfare Committee, Chatra, took custody of the victim on Monday.

Two persons, including a minor boy, were arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened within Lawalong police station limits and came to light after the girl was admitted to Sadar Hospital on Saturday after she complained of pain and bleeding.

 

Investigation Leads To Arrests

The accused were arrested on Monday night after a Zero FIR was registered at the Sadar police station based on statements of the girl and her parents. The case was subsequently transferred to the Lawalong police station for investigation, a police officer said.

"We have arrested two persons, including the 16-year-old boy, the main accused, who allegedly lured the girl into a relationship and sexually exploited her. The other accused is 20 years old and was held for allegedly giving abortion pills to the girl, causing her deteriorated health, which led to her subsequent admission to the hospital on Saturday," Lawalong police station officer-in-charge Chandan Kumar said.

Victim Under CWC Care

Further investigation is underway, he said.

The victim was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Chatra on Monday. During her medical examination, the girl was found to be one-month pregnant.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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