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How Delhi Police Uncovered A Cyber Fraud Bank Account Network

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 23, 2026 15:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals in connection with a cyber fraud case, highlighting the ongoing efforts to dismantle networks that facilitate online cheating by providing bank accounts to fraudsters.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two men were arrested on Friday for allegedly facilitating cyber fraud by arranging bank accounts for fraudsters.
  • The arrests are linked to a case where a victim was cheated of Rs 15.83 lakh on the pretext of high returns.
  • An e-FIR was registered on October 5 at the Cyber Police Station of the northeast district in Delhi.
  • Himanshu Kumar allegedly handed over bank documents and a linked SIM card to his relative Ankit Kumar for Rs 25,000.
  • Ankit Kumar then arranged and supplied these bank accounts to cyber fraudsters to facilitate online cheating.

Two men were arrested for allegedly facilitating cyber fraud by arranging bank accounts for fraudsters, and two mobile phones containing chats related to the illegal activity were recovered, police said on Friday.

How The Cyber Fraud Unfolded

The accused were arrested in connection with a case in which a man was allegedly cheated of Rs 15.83 lakh on the pretext of high returns, the officer said.

 

An e-FIR was registered on October 5 at the Cyber Police Station of the northeast district in Delhi, following a complaint by victim Nikhil. During the investigation, police found that Rs 9.60 lakh of the cheated amount had been transferred to a bank account held in the name of private enterprises, whose proprietor was identified as Himanshu Kumar (23), the officer said.

"Further investigation revealed that Himanshu had allegedly handed over the bank documents and linked SIM card to his relative Ankit Kumar (30) in exchange for Rs 25,000. Ankit arranged bank accounts for cyber fraudsters and supplied them to other associates to facilitate online cheating," the officer said.

Both accused, residents of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, have no previous criminal involvement and were arrested. Further investigation is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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