Gurugram Police Arrest Two For Posing As IB Officers

Gurugram Police have apprehended two individuals who allegedly impersonated Intelligence Bureau officers to fabricate a clean chit report for a sarpanch's representative embroiled in corruption allegations.

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Key Points Two men, Mohammad Yasir and Yasir Arafat, were arrested on Friday for posing as Intelligence Bureau officers.

They allegedly prepared a fake investigation report to give a clean chit to a sarpanch's representative facing corruption allegations.

The arrests were made after a complaint on October 22 about a document circulating on social media.

Forged identity cards, fabricated investigation documents, and four mobile phones were recovered from the accused.

Interrogation revealed the accused created fake ID cards and reports to impersonate IB officers.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly posing as Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers and preparing a fake investigation report to give a clean chit to a sarpanch's representative facing corruption allegations, police said.

Details Of The Arrest And Investigation

The police arrested Mohammad Yasir, a resident of Pawasar village, and Yasir Arafat, a resident of Aali Meo village, on Friday and recovered forged identity cards, documents related to the fabricated investigation report and four mobile phones from them, they said.

A case was registered at Bahin police station on October 22 following a complaint by Govind Kumar, a resident of Adarsh Colony in Palwal, they said.

The complainant alleged that a document was being circulated on social media claiming the IB had given a clean chit to Yasir Khan, representative of the sarpanch of Aali Meo Gram Panchayat, in connection with corruption allegations.

A special team, constituted to investigate the matter, arrested the accused on Friday and remanded in police custody for a day after being produced before a local court, they said.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had prepared a fake ID card and an investigation report to pose as an officer of the Intelligence Bureau," a Palwal Police spokesperson said.