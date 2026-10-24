Gurugram Police Arrest Two For Posing As IB Officers

Gurugram Police have apprehended two individuals who allegedly impersonated Intelligence Bureau officers to fabricate a clean chit report for a sarpanch's representative embroiled in corruption allegations.
Key Points
- Two men, Mohammad Yasir and Yasir Arafat, were arrested on Friday for posing as Intelligence Bureau officers.
- They allegedly prepared a fake investigation report to give a clean chit to a sarpanch's representative facing corruption allegations.
- The arrests were made after a complaint on October 22 about a document circulating on social media.
- Forged identity cards, fabricated investigation documents, and four mobile phones were recovered from the accused.
- Interrogation revealed the accused created fake ID cards and reports to impersonate IB officers.
Two men have been arrested for allegedly posing as Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers and preparing a fake investigation report to give a clean chit to a sarpanch's representative facing corruption allegations, police said.
Details Of The Arrest And Investigation
The police arrested Mohammad Yasir, a resident of Pawasar village, and Yasir Arafat, a resident of Aali Meo village, on Friday and recovered forged identity cards, documents related to the fabricated investigation report and four mobile phones from them, they said.
A case was registered at Bahin police station on October 22 following a complaint by Govind Kumar, a resident of Adarsh Colony in Palwal, they said.
The complainant alleged that a document was being circulated on social media claiming the IB had given a clean chit to Yasir Khan, representative of the sarpanch of Aali Meo Gram Panchayat, in connection with corruption allegations.
A special team, constituted to investigate the matter, arrested the accused on Friday and remanded in police custody for a day after being produced before a local court, they said.
"During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had prepared a fake ID card and an investigation report to pose as an officer of the Intelligence Bureau," a Palwal Police spokesperson said.