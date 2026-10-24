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Gurugram Police Arrest Two For Posing As IB Officers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 24, 2026 20:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Gurugram Police have apprehended two individuals who allegedly impersonated Intelligence Bureau officers to fabricate a clean chit report for a sarpanch's representative embroiled in corruption allegations.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two men, Mohammad Yasir and Yasir Arafat, were arrested on Friday for posing as Intelligence Bureau officers.
  • They allegedly prepared a fake investigation report to give a clean chit to a sarpanch's representative facing corruption allegations.
  • The arrests were made after a complaint on October 22 about a document circulating on social media.
  • Forged identity cards, fabricated investigation documents, and four mobile phones were recovered from the accused.
  • Interrogation revealed the accused created fake ID cards and reports to impersonate IB officers.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly posing as Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers and preparing a fake investigation report to give a clean chit to a sarpanch's representative facing corruption allegations, police said.

Details Of The Arrest And Investigation

The police arrested Mohammad Yasir, a resident of Pawasar village, and Yasir Arafat, a resident of Aali Meo village, on Friday and recovered forged identity cards, documents related to the fabricated investigation report and four mobile phones from them, they said.

 

A case was registered at Bahin police station on October 22 following a complaint by Govind Kumar, a resident of Adarsh Colony in Palwal, they said.

The complainant alleged that a document was being circulated on social media claiming the IB had given a clean chit to Yasir Khan, representative of the sarpanch of Aali Meo Gram Panchayat, in connection with corruption allegations.

A special team, constituted to investigate the matter, arrested the accused on Friday and remanded in police custody for a day after being produced before a local court, they said.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had prepared a fake ID card and an investigation report to pose as an officer of the Intelligence Bureau," a Palwal Police spokesperson said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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