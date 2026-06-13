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Duo Arrested In Jharkhand For Palghar Collector Impersonation Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 13, 2026 09:05 IST

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Palghar police have apprehended two individuals from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, for allegedly creating a fake social media account in the name of the Palghar district collector and successfully duping a local resident of Rs 50,000 via WhatsApp.

Key Points

  • Two individuals were arrested in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, for a cyber fraud case originating in Palghar.
  • The accused allegedly impersonated the Palghar District Collector on WhatsApp to dupe a resident of Rs 50,000.
  • The police cyber wing successfully traced the digital footprints to Jharkhand and recovered the entire defrauded amount.
  • The arrested individuals are identified as Balwant Kumar Kamal Prasad Mandal (26) and Rajukumar Dukhan Ravani (22).

Two individuals have been apprehended from Dhanbad in Jharkhand for allegedly creating a fake social media account in the name of the Palghar district collector and duping a local resident of Rs 50,000, a senior officer said. The cyber wing of the police also managed to recover the entire defrauded amount from the accused.

How The Cyber Fraud Unfolded

Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh on Friday said the accused allegedly contacted the complainant, a resident of Vagulsar in Palghar (west), on May 17 on WhatsApp, and requested a transfer of Rs 50,000 to a bank account.

 

"The unknown fraudster had set his WhatsApp profile photo to that of the District Collector and falsely projected an identity of 'District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar'. By gaining the trust of the complainant, the fraudster sent a message requesting him to urgently transfer Rs 50,000 to a bank account number provided in the chat," said Deshmukh.

The unsuspecting complainant transferred the money. However, he realised that he had been cheated by an impersonator who used the District Collector's photograph.

Based on a complaint lodged by him, a case was registered at the Cyber Police Station under sections 318(4)(Cheating) and 319(2)( cheating by personation ) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) along with sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, the SP said.

"The technical investigation successfully traced the digital footprints to Jharkhand. A police team subsequently conducted a raid in Dhanbad district and arrested two accused individuals, Deshmukh added.

The accused duo is identified as Balwant Kumar Kamal Prasad Mandal (26) and Rajukumar Dukhan Ravani (22), police said. The entire stolen amount of Rs 50,000 has been successfully seized from them. Further investigation into the network of these cyber criminals is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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