A viral video showing a shopkeeper being assaulted in Noida over a food dispute has led to the arrest of two individuals and an ongoing police investigation.

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Key Points Two individuals were arrested in Noida for allegedly assaulting a shopkeeper after a dispute over food.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at a shop under Sector 58 police station's jurisdiction.

A video of the assault, showing the victim being punched and hit with a chair, went viral on social media.

Police registered an FIR on Thursday under sections 115(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a shopkeeper here following a dispute over food, police said on Sunday, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Police Action Follows Public Outcry

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at a shop under the jurisdiction of Sector 58 police station, where the argument over food allegedly escalated into a physical assault, police said.

In the purported video, the victim, Saroj Gupta, is seen being punched on the head by one of the assailants, while another strikes him with a chair.

Several people were present at the shop during the incident. One of them is seen filming the assault. The video subsequently surfaced on social media, prompting users to demand strict action against those involved.

Police said two persons were arrested in connection with the incident and an FIR was registered on Thursday under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, they said.