Auto Driver Murder: Gurugram Police Arrest Two Over Contract Dispute

Gurugram police have made significant arrests in the case of an auto-rickshaw driver's murder, with two individuals apprehended on Monday in connection with a fatal contract dispute.

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Key Points Gurugram police arrested two persons on Monday for the alleged strangulation of auto-rickshaw driver Arvind.

Arvind's body was discovered on Saturday near Appu Ghar in Sector 29.

The motive for the murder stemmed from a transport contract dispute and alleged abusive language by Arvind, leading to a grudge held by accused Mukesh Mandal.

Accused Mukesh and Jaiwesh allegedly strangled Arvind to death on October 8 and disposed of his body.

Gurugram police arrested two persons on Monday for allegedly strangling an auto-rickshaw driver to death over a transport contract, officials said.

According to the police, the body of the auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Arvind (52), was found in front of Appu Ghar in Sector 29 area on Saturday. He was a resident of Virlanagar in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was currently residing in Hiranagar, Gurugram.

Details Of The Arrests

The police team arrested two accused -- identified as Mukesh Mandal alias Makkar (37), from Darbhanga in Bihar and presently residing in Om Nagar, Gurugram; and Ganesh Kumar alias Kallu (25) from Gwalior, who was residing in Hiranagar.

Motive Behind The Crime

During police interrogation, it was revealed that Arvind used to drive Mukesh's auto-rickshaw for a company. Arvind was reportedly addicted to intoxicants and did not transport the company's employees on time. Consequently, Mukesh lost the auto-rickshaw contract with the company, the officials said.

Also, Arvind had allegedly used abusive language towards Mukesh. Due to these issues, Mukesh held a grudge against the deceased, they added.

"It was also revealed that on October 8, accused Mukesh and Jaiwesh allegedly strangled Arvind to death and threw his body into the bushes near Appu Ghar. We are questioning the accused," said a senior police officer.