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Objections To Sister's Remarks Led To Thane Murder, Two Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 19, 2026 00:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Thane have arrested two youths in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man, who was allegedly killed after making objectionable remarks about one of the suspect's sisters.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two youths were arrested on Sunday in Thane district for the alleged murder of a 27-year-old man.
  • The victim, Suraj Ranjeet Sharma, was found dead on October 15 in the Bhiwandi area.
  • Police identified the arrested suspects as Sandesh Vishwas Khandare (20) and Akash Dharma Pawar (19).
  • The motive for the murder was Sharma's alleged objectionable remarks about Pawar's sister.
  • The suspects, along with a third accomplice, bludgeoned Sharma with a concrete block.

Two youths have been arrested for allegedly killing a 27-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district after he apparently made objectionable remarks about the sister of one of the suspects, police said on Sunday.

Thane Murder Investigation

The crime unfolded after the body of Suraj Ranjeet Sharma was found in an isolated spot in the Bhiwandi area on October 15, prompting the police to launch a probe, an official said.

 

Using technical inputs, police took Sandesh Vishwas Khandare (20) and Akash Dharma Pawar (19) into custody.

According to police, Sharma had previously made objectionable remarks about Pawar's sister. Harbouring resentment over the comments, Pawar, Khandare and a third person bludgeoned Sharma with a concrete block, said DCP Pawan Bansode.

Efforts are underway to track down the third accomplice, he added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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