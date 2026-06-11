Sandalwood Smuggling Ring Busted In Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police have successfully busted an illegal sandalwood smuggling operation, seizing 44.780 kgs of valuable sandalwood worth Rs 11 lakh and arresting two individuals involved in the illicit trade.

Key Points Bengaluru Police arrested two individuals for illegally selling sandalwood.

Authorities seized 44.780 kgs of sandalwood, valued at Rs 11 lakh, during the operation.

The suspects were apprehended while attempting to sell sandalwood from a car in Laggere.

A case has been registered under the Karnataka Forest Act, and the accused are in judicial custody.

Bengaluru Police on Thursday said they have arrested two persons in connection with the illegal sale of sandalwood pieces and seized 44.780 kgs of sandalwood worth Rs 11 lakh from them.

Police Bust Sandalwood Smuggling Operation

On May 30, the staff of Nandini Layout Police Station received credible information from an informant that sandalwood pieces were being illegally sold near a bridge beside a bar and restaurant in Laggere.

Acting on the information, the police team proceeded to the spot and found a man and a woman parked in a car and calling members of the public to purchase sandalwood pieces stored in the vehicle, they said in a release.

The suspects were secured and questioned. During interrogation, they admitted that they were illegally selling sandalwood pieces without a valid licence to make easy money, police added.

The police seized 68 sandalwood pieces weighing a total of 44.780 kilograms, along with the car used for the offence. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 11 lakh.

A case was registered against the accused under the provisions of the Karnataka Forest Act, and they were produced before the Court, which remanded them to judicial custody.