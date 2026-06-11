HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Sandalwood Smuggling Ring Busted In Bengaluru

Sandalwood Smuggling Ring Busted In Bengaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 13:22 IST

x

Bengaluru Police have successfully busted an illegal sandalwood smuggling operation, seizing 44.780 kgs of valuable sandalwood worth Rs 11 lakh and arresting two individuals involved in the illicit trade.

Key Points

  • Bengaluru Police arrested two individuals for illegally selling sandalwood.
  • Authorities seized 44.780 kgs of sandalwood, valued at Rs 11 lakh, during the operation.
  • The suspects were apprehended while attempting to sell sandalwood from a car in Laggere.
  • A case has been registered under the Karnataka Forest Act, and the accused are in judicial custody.

Bengaluru Police on Thursday said they have arrested two persons in connection with the illegal sale of sandalwood pieces and seized 44.780 kgs of sandalwood worth Rs 11 lakh from them.

Police Bust Sandalwood Smuggling Operation

On May 30, the staff of Nandini Layout Police Station received credible information from an informant that sandalwood pieces were being illegally sold near a bridge beside a bar and restaurant in Laggere.

 

Acting on the information, the police team proceeded to the spot and found a man and a woman parked in a car and calling members of the public to purchase sandalwood pieces stored in the vehicle, they said in a release.

The suspects were secured and questioned. During interrogation, they admitted that they were illegally selling sandalwood pieces without a valid licence to make easy money, police added.

The police seized 68 sandalwood pieces weighing a total of 44.780 kilograms, along with the car used for the offence. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 11 lakh.

A case was registered against the accused under the provisions of the Karnataka Forest Act, and they were produced before the Court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: Three Arrested For Illegal Deer Antler Sale
Bengaluru: Three Arrested For Illegal Deer Antler Sale
Man Arrested In Telangana For Illegal Red Sand Boa Trade
Two Arrested With Ivory Worth ₹1.5 Cr In Uttarakhand
Two Arrested With Ivory Worth ₹1.5 Cr In Uttarakhand
Two Arrested In Theft At Karnataka Minister's Residence
Bengaluru Police Arrest Five For Selling Banned Hydro Ganja
Bengaluru Police Arrest Five For Selling Banned Hydro Ganja

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 2

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 3

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

VIDEOS

Saif Ali Khan's Phone Slip Goes Viral, Fans React Instantly0:39

Saif Ali Khan's Phone Slip Goes Viral, Fans React Instantly

Pelican Paradise! Nature Enthusiasts Flock to Thoothukudi Wetlands1:49

Pelican Paradise! Nature Enthusiasts Flock to Thoothukudi...

Manoj Bajpayee looks dapper in a light pink shirt at the Mumbai airport0:39

Manoj Bajpayee looks dapper in a light pink shirt at the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO