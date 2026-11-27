Pune police have arrested two men, including the victim's partner, in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 27-year-old woman at a Kondhwa lodge, prompting an investigation into potential drugging.

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Key Points Two men, Ganesh Shankar Pathak and Shrenik Pramod Chavan, were arrested in Pune for allegedly gang-raping a 27-year-old woman.

The alleged incident took place on November 22 at a lodge in Kondhwa, with the accused reportedly warning the victim against disclosing it.

Police are investigating whether the woman was given any drugs or intoxicating substances during the alleged assault.

The accused have been remanded in police custody till November 30 under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Two men have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 27-year-old woman at a lodge in Kondhwa area of the city, police said on Friday. Ganesh Shankar Pathak (28) and Shrenik Pramod Chavan (36), both residents of Parvati area, were arrested by Yerawada police. The woman and both accused were friends, and she was in a relationship with Chavan, police said.

Investigation Underway In Kondhwa Incident

According to senior police inspector Umesh Geete, the woman and Chavan had recently had a dispute over some issue.

The accused allegedly took the woman to a lodge in Kondhwa on November 22. The duo allegedly gang-raped her and warned her against disclosing the incident to anyone, inspector Geete told PTI.

The duo were arrested under sections 70(1) (gangrape) and 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A court remanded them in police custody till November 30.

Police are also investigating whether the woman was given any drugs or intoxicating substances, inspector Geete said.