Brahampuri Firing: Two Arrested, Weapon Recovered

Delhi Police have arrested two individuals in Brahampuri for allegedly firing a shot and threatening a man, recovering a country-made pistol and a scooter used in the crime.

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Key Points Two men were arrested in northeast Delhi's Brahampuri for allegedly firing a shot in the air and threatening a man.

The incident took place on Tuesday, involving complainant Jigar Akhtar and accused Abbas alias Jojo.

Police recovered a country-made pistol and a scooter allegedly used in the crime.

One of the arrested individuals, Abbas, was found to be previously involved in an armed dacoity case.

Further investigation is underway to determine the exact reason behind the firing incident.

Two men were arrested for allegedly firing a shot in the air and threatening a man in northeast Delhi's Brahampuri area, police said on Wednesday.

A country-made pistol and a scooter allegedly used in the crime have been recovered from them, they said.

Investigation Leads To Arrests

The incident took place on Tuesday when the complainant, Jigar Akhtar, alleged that Abbas alias Jojo fired a shot in the air in Brahampuri, threatened him and fled, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered and an investigation was launched. Police analysed CCTV footage from the area and conducted raids.

Abbas (26), a resident of Brahampuri, was arrested first. During interrogation, he disclosed the involvement of his associate, Aadil Qureshi (21), who was subsequently arrested.

During verification, Abbas was found to be previously involved in an armed dacoity case. Further investigation into the matter is underway to determine the exact reason behind the firing incident.