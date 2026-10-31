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Two Arrested In Arunachal Pradesh For Farmer's Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 31, 2026 17:43 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Arunachal Pradesh have arrested two agricultural labourers in connection with the alleged murder of a 55-year-old farmer in East Siang district on October 30.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a 55-year-old farmer in Arunachal Pradesh.
  • The victim, Jomuna Mala, was allegedly killed by two agricultural labourers on October 30 while working in her farmland in Rani village.
  • Police launched a search operation and arrested Dunue Urang (25) and Rahul Basumatary (22) on Saturday morning near Lingka village.

Two men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a 55-year-old farmer in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district a day earlier, police said.

Jomuna Mala was allegedly killed by two agricultural labourers while working in the farmland in Rani village on October 30, Sub Divisional Police Officer Tasso Kato said.

 

Police launched a search operation and arrested Dunue Urang (25) and Rahul Basumatary (22) on Saturday morning near Lingka village, the officer said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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farmer murderarunachal pradesh crimeeast siang districtarrestagricultural labourers

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