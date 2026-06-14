How Meerut Police Uncovered A Major Cyber Fraud Operation

Meerut Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated cyber fraud operation, arresting two individuals who allegedly exploited a fake Common Service Centre to create fraudulent bank accounts using forged identity documents of vulnerable citizens for illicit online transactions.

Key Points Meerut Police arrested two individuals for operating a fake Common Service Centre (CSC) involved in cyber fraud.

The accused, Arkam and Nizamuddin, allegedly used forged Aadhaar and voter IDs of poor people to open fraudulent bank accounts.

They obtained debit/credit cards and conducted online transactions, earning illegal gains.

Police recovered 92 debit/credit cards, 180 Aadhaar cards, 97 PAN cards, and other incriminating evidence.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), IT Act, and Aadhaar Act.

Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly operating a fake Common Service Centre (CSC) and opening bank accounts in the names of unsuspecting people for online frauds, police here said.

Uncovering The Fraudulent Operation

The arrests were made during a joint operation by the Cyber Cell and Lisadi Gate police station team here, they said. According to Station House Officer Dalbir Singh, the accused have been identified as Arkam and Nizamuddin, both residents of Ansar Colony in the Gola Kuan area under Kotwali police station area.

Inspections of CSCs revealed that the accused allegedly procured identity documents of poor and needy people and prepared forged Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards and other documents, the police said. Using fake seals and forged records, they allegedly got bank accounts opened and obtained debit and credit cards in the names of the account holders, they said.

The accused allegedly used mobile phones to conduct transactions through various online payment platforms and websites and earned illegal gains from the activity, they added.

Two mobile phones, 92 debit and credit cards, 10 bank passbooks, five cheque books, 139 voter identity cards, 16 blank health cards, 180 Aadhaar cards, 97 PAN cards and 10 rubber stamps and seals have been recovered from the accused. A complaint linked to one of the recovered bank accounts had been registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) from Assam.

A case has been registered at Lisadi Gate police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and the Aadhaar Act, they said. The accused were produced before a court, and further legal proceedings are underway, police added.