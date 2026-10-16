Mumbai Police Arrest Two In Rs 80 Lakh Extortion Case

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has successfully apprehended two individuals in Andheri (West) for allegedly extorting Rs 80 lakh from a businessman, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat organised crime.

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Key Points Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested two men, Machhinder Ankush Pashte and Vaibhav Vilas Harad, on Friday.

The duo was caught red-handed in Andheri (West) while accepting an instalment of Rs 30 lakh.

They had demanded Rs 80 lakh from a businessman, threatening him with death and brandishing a pistol.

The accused had earlier collected Rs 40 lakh from the businessman using forged documents for his stone quarry business.

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has arrested two men red-handed in Andheri (West) while allegedly accepting an extortion payment of Rs 30 lakh, part of the Rs 80 lakh demanded from a businessman, an official said on Friday.

Details Of The Extortion Plot

The arrested accused were identified as Machhinder Ankush Pashte (42) and Vaibhav Vilas Harad (37).

The complainant operates a stone quarry in Palghar district. The accused had earlier collected Rs 40 lakh from him by providing forged Gram Sabha resolutions and No Objection Certificates necessary for his business.

Subsequently, the duo allegedly demanded an additional Rs 80 lakh to allow the business operations to continue, threatening the businessman with death while brandishing a pistol.

Acting on a formal complaint, Crime Branch Unit 9 laid a trap in Andheri (West) and apprehended the two men as they collected Rs 30 lakh as an instalment.

Further investigation was on, the official added.