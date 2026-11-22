Jharkhand police have successfully apprehended two individuals, Sanju Majhi and Ankush Bage, for allegedly attempting to extort money from local businessmen and contractors by invoking the name of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI).

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Key Points Two individuals, Sanju Majhi and Ankush Bage, were arrested for allegedly attempting to extort money from businessmen and contractors in Jharkhand.

The accused used the name of the outlawed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) and dropped intimidating leaflets on November 13 in Khunti and West Singhbhum districts.

A joint police operation by Khunti and West Singhbhum districts led to their apprehension on Saturday.

Police seized a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, and three PLFI leaflets from the arrested men.

Both accused allegedly confessed to their involvement in the extortion attempts.

Two men were arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from businessmen and contractors in the name of the outlawed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) in Jharkhand, police said on Sunday.

Police Operation Leads To Arrests

The accused had allegedly dropped PLFI leaflets near a residential school at Kanda Mode in the Tapkara police station area in Khunti district and at a road construction site in the Anandpur police station area in West Singhbhum district on November 13 to intimidate people and demand money, they said.

Following the incidents, police from the two districts launched a joint search operation, Khunti SP Rishabha Garg said.

Acting on a tip-off on Saturday that three people were travelling on a motorcycle towards Rania from Jaypur Kailo, police arrested two of them, identified as Sanju Majhi (24) and Ankush Bage alias Dondo (24), he said.

Both allegedly confessed to their involvement, he added.

Police seized a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, and three PLFI leaflets from them, the SP said.