Home  » News » Mathura Shocker: Two Arrested For Driving With Women On Car Bonnet

Mathura Shocker: Two Arrested For Driving With Women On Car Bonnet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 05, 2026 12:13 IST 3 Minutes Read
x

Police in Mathura have arrested two men for allegedly driving a car for nearly 2 km with a woman and her daughter on its bonnet following a money dispute, with an attempt to murder charge now added after a viral video surfaced.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two men were arrested in Mathura for driving a car with a woman and her daughter on its bonnet for nearly 2 km.
  • The incident on Monday night stemmed from a dispute over money spent on a pending court case.
  • The accused allegedly accelerated the car, knocking the women onto the bonnet, and drove for a significant distance before dropping them.
  • A viral video of the horrific incident prompted police action, leading to the arrest of Prem and Puneet.
  • Police have added an attempt to murder charge to the FIR after reviewing evidence, including the viral video.

Police have arrested two men for allegedly driving a car for nearly 2 km with a woman and her daughter on its bonnet in Mathura district when the duo tried to stop them after a dispute over money spent on a court case, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Monday night near the Vrindavan Parikrama Marg at Panigaon village under the Yamuna Par police station area, they said.

 

Dispute Over Court Case Money Escalates

The accused, Prem and Puneet, had gone to the house of Pawan with another associate to demand money allegedly spent jointly in a pending court case, Additional SP (City) Rajiv Kumar Singh said.

When the money was not paid, the trio allegedly abused and assaulted those present in the house. Hearing the commotion, nearly 100 villagers gathered at the spot, prompting the accused to flee in their car, the officer said.

Horrific Chase And Viral Video

As the car began moving, Pawan's mother, Sheela Devi, and his sister stood in front of it in a bid to stop the accused. However, the accused allegedly accelerated the car and attempted to drive through the crowd, knocking the two women onto its bonnet.

Instead of stopping, the accused allegedly drove for around 2 km with the women on the bonnet, before dropping them near a petrol pump on Mant Road and fleeing.

The injured women alerted the police, who took them to a hospital for treatment.

A video showing the car being driven with the two women on its bonnet has gone viral on social media, prompting police action.

Arrests Made, Attempt To Murder Charge Added

Police have arrested Prem and Puneet, and efforts are underway to trace their associate.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Varun Mishra said that police initially lodged a case of abuse and assault based on a complaint by the victims.

However, after examining the evidence, including the viral video, police have added attempt to murder charge to the FIR, he said.

The arrested duo has been sent to judicial custody, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

mathura crimecar bonnet incidentattempt to murderviral videouttar pradesh police

More From Rediff

'Rahul Is Not Leaving Any Scope For Compromise'

'Rahul Is Not Leaving Any Scope For Compromise'
'If Yogi Retains Power, It'll Be End Of The Opposition'

'If Yogi Retains Power, It'll Be End Of The Opposition'
When Patel Said He Would Resign...

When Patel Said He Would Resign...

Related Stories

Mathura Man Murdered By Brothers Over Alleged Elopement

Mathura Man Murdered By Brothers Over Alleged Elopement

Web Stories

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled
Apple TV 4K: 6 Things To Know

Apple TV 4K: 6 Things To Know

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers