Two Arrested For Brandishing Swords At Kalyan Garba Event

Discover how two individuals were arrested and a minor detained on Monday for allegedly brandishing swords and terrorising attendees at a garba event in Kalyan, Thane district, sparking a police investigation into the motive.

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Key Points Two persons were arrested and a minor detained on Monday for brandishing swords at a garba event in Kalyan.

The incident occurred a little after midnight in Varap village, causing panic among celebrants.

Eight individuals, including three on motorcycles, arrived at the venue, with two carrying swords.

The arrested individuals are Mahesh Jaiswar and Ayush Pandey, charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining five members of the gang, and the motive is under investigation.

Two persons were arrested and a minor detained on Monday for allegedly brandishing swords and terrorising people at a garba event in Kalyan in Thane district, a police official said.

Kalyan Garba Incident Details

The incident took place a little after midnight in Varap village, the Thane Rural police official added.

"Eight persons, including three on motorcycles, arrived at the venue. Two of them had swords, which they carried into the area where couples and children were celebrating Navratri. It caused panic and terror at the event," he said.

On being alerted, a police team arrived at the spot and arrested Mahesh Jaiswar and Ayush Pandey, Kalyan Taluka police station senior inspector Mukesh Dhage told PTI.

"We also detained a minor boy. Efforts are on to nab the remaining five members of the gang. They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act for attempt to murder and other offences," Dhage said.

A probe is underway to find out the motive of the accused, he added.