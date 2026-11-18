Delhi Police have arrested two individuals in connection with a violent stone-pelting and assault incident in Jahangir Puri, where a 61-year-old man and his son were attacked, leading to injuries and vehicle damage.

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Key Points Two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a 61-year-old man and his son in Jahangir Puri.

The incident occurred around 12.45 am on Monday when the accused began pelting stones at vehicles.

The complainant, Ram Kishor, was attacked with a knife by one accused, Sunny alias Rider, after he objected.

A neighbour, Pardeep, also sustained injuries and his scooter was damaged during the incident.

A case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

Two men were arrested for allegedly assaulting a 61-year-old man and his son, and damaging vehicles after pelting them with stones in northwest Delhi's Jahangir Puri, police said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Jahangir Puri Incident

The incident took place at around 12.45 am on Monday when the four accused allegedly started throwing stones at vehicles, according to police.

When the complainant, Ram Kishor, objected to their actions, the accused allegedly assaulted him and his son. One of them, identified as Sunny alias Rider, allegedly attacked Kishor with a knife, causing injuries to his left arm and thigh, police said.

Their neighbour Pardeep also sustained injuries in the incident, while his scooter was damaged, they said.

Police arrested two of the accused, identified as Sunny alias Rider and Arjun alias Raahu. The other two accused have been identified as Hemant and Trikon.

A case has been registered under Sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 324(2) (mischief) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway, police added.