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Perumbavoor Police Nab Duo In Minor Sexual Assault Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 11, 2026 21:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Perumbavoor, Kochi, have arrested two men, Vishnu and Vijayan, on Sunday for the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a minor girl, with a case registered under the stringent POCSO Act.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two individuals, Vishnu (36) and Vijayan (58), were arrested on Sunday in Perumbavoor, Kochi.
  • They are accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a minor girl.
  • Vishnu, a bus conductor, allegedly befriended the girl and took her to Mamalakandam, promising marriage.
  • Vijayan reportedly confined the girl at his house, where the duo allegedly committed the sexual assault.
  • Perumbavoor police registered a case under the POCSO Act, and the accused have been remanded in judicial custody.

Two persons were arrested for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Perumbavoor near here, police said on Sunday.

Investigation And Arrest Details

The arrested were identified as Vishnu (36) and Vijayan (58), both from Mamalakandam near Kuttampuzha.

 

Police said that Vishnu, a conductor by profession, befriended the girl while she travelled on the bus he worked on.

Police said that Vishnu allegedly took the girl in a car from Perumbavoor to Mamalakandam, promising to marry her.

Vijayan allegedly confined the girl at his house and the duo sexually assaulted her, police said.

Following a complaint from the parents, the Perumbavoor police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and conducted an investigation.

The arrests were made by a team led by Perumbavoor Station House Officer A Akshay Kumar, comprising Sub Inspector Arjun, Assistant Sub Inspector M B Subair, senior Civil Police Officer (CPO) Shafeeque and CPO Shan, officials said.

The accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody, police added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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