Pune's crime branch has made a significant drug bust, arresting two individuals and seizing 250 kg of ganja valued at Rs 1.25 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts against narcotics in Maharashtra.

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Key Points Pune crime branch arrested two individuals in connection with a major drug seizure.

Authorities seized 250 kg of ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 1.25 crore, on Thursday.

The illicit substance was discovered in an open space in Shirur taluka on Wednesday.

The arrested persons, Sameer Purushottam Raut and Ajay Jagdish Mohite, are residents of Amravati district.

Further investigation into the drug trafficking operation is currently underway.

The crime branch has arrested two persons and seized 250 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.25 crore along with a sports utility vehicle in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said on Thursday.

The seizure was made from an open space in Shirur taluka on Wednesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sameer Purushottam Raut (24) and Ajay Jagdish Mohite (30), both residents of Amravati district, police said, adding that further investigation was underway.