Police Detain Two Over Attempted Flag Burning During Procession

Ballia police have detained two individuals, including a minor, for allegedly attempting to set an Islamic flag ablaze during a Durga idol immersion procession near a mosque, sparking concerns over communal harmony.

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Key Points Police in Ballia have detained two individuals, including a 17-year-old minor, for an alleged attempt to burn an Islamic flag.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night during a Durga idol immersion procession near a mosque in Garwar town.

Participants allegedly sprayed a flammable liquid to set fire to the flag mounted on an electricity pole.

A case has been registered on Friday under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint.

Police have detained two people, including a 17-year-old minor, for allegedly attempting to set an Islamic flag on fire during a Durga idol immersion procession near a mosque in Ballia district, officials said on Saturday.

Investigation Underway In Flag Burning Attempt

Garwar police station in-charge Hitesh Kumar said the police have arrested Vishal Kumar Rajbhar (19) and detained the minor in connection with the incident.

According to police, the incident took out on Wednesday night when the Durga idol immersion procession reached a mosque in Garwar town. Some participants allegedly attempted to set fire to an Islamic flag mounted on an electricity pole in front of the mosque by spraying a flammable liquid from their mouths.

A case was registered on Friday against two unidentified persons under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on a complaint filed by Jalaluddin, a representative of the village head, police said.

Further legal proceedings are underway, the police added.