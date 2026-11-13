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Two Arrested In Meerut Firing Incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 13, 2026 14:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Meerut police have successfully apprehended two individuals, Rohit alias Birju and Harsh alias Tannu, in connection with a recent firing incident in Mawana, recovering illegal firearms and initiating legal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two accused, Rohit alias Birju and Harsh alias Tannu, were arrested on Thursday night in connection with a firing incident in Meerut's Mawana area.
  • The incident involved firing on Baburam in Kishanpur Birana village on November 8.
  • Police recovered two illegal country-made pistols and two live cartridges from the arrested individuals.
  • A case was registered on November 9 under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.
  • The accused are currently being produced before a court after legal formalities.

Two accused wanted in connection with a firing incident in Meerut's Mawana area have been arrested, officials said on Friday.

Arrests Made In Mawana Firing Case

Two illegal country-made pistols and two live cartridges were recovered from their possession, they said.

 

Mawana Station House Officer Devendra Mishra said the accused had allegedly opened fire on one Baburam in Kishanpur Birana village on November 8.

A case was registered on November 9 on a complaint filed by Baburam's son Vikas Kumar under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3/25 of the Arms Act.

The police arrested the wanted accused, Rohit alias Birju (34) and Harsh alias Tannu (22), both residents of Kishanpur Birana village, on Thursday night.

The accused are being produced before a court after completion of necessary legal formalities, police said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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meerut firingmawana arrestsuttar pradesh crimeillegal firearmsbharatiya nyaya sanhita

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