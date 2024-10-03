News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Twist in kidnap case, Mumbai man held for raping daughter

Twist in kidnap case, Mumbai man held for raping daughter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 03, 2024 23:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 46-year-old man lodged a kidnapping complaint after his teenager daughter went missing, but later it turned out he had been allegedly sexually assaulting her for the last five years and she left home in Mumbai to escape the ordeal, the police said on Thursday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Reuters

The police arrested the accused on Thursday and booked him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, an official said.

 

The 17-year-old girl, fed up with her father's brutality, left home in Central Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area on Wednesday, the official said.

Unable to trace her, the man approached the Tardeo police station and lodged a complaint alleging his daughter has been kidnapped. Based on his complaint a case of kidnapping was registered against an unidentified person and a search launched for the teenager, he said.

During the search, a crime branch team found the girl at Mahalaxmi station on the Western Railway network. The girl was taken to a crime branch office, where during questioning, she revealed a shocking tale of repeated sexual abuse by her own father, said the official.

According to the official, the teenager told the police her father had been sexually assaulting her for the last five years.

Based on her complaint, a case of rape and other offences under the BNS and the POCSO Act was registered at the police station.

A crime branch team led by Police Inspector Sadanand Yerekar then started a search for the girl's father, who was tracked down in the Saat Rasta Circle area and subsequently nabbed, he said.

After his medical examination, the accused was handed over to the Tardeo police for further investigation into the case lodged against him, the official added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kidnapping and rape case accused held after 40 years
Kidnapping and rape case accused held after 40 years
Crime watch: With 40% of rape cases, Delhi most dangerous for women
Crime watch: With 40% of rape cases, Delhi most dangerous for women
'People feel justice has been done'
'People feel justice has been done'
Global Chess League: Players embrace franchise format
Global Chess League: Players embrace franchise format
Navratri Fasting Recipe: Kele Ki Sabzi
Navratri Fasting Recipe: Kele Ki Sabzi
FIFA initiates investigation into Israel FA's actions
FIFA initiates investigation into Israel FA's actions
Haddin fears a Kanpur-like result by India in Aus
Haddin fears a Kanpur-like result by India in Aus
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

India witnessed 86 rapes daily in 2021: Govt data

India witnessed 86 rapes daily in 2021: Govt data

Rapes in India: Every fourth victim a minor

Rapes in India: Every fourth victim a minor

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances