Twist in Bihar cop's death: Home guard's bullet killed him, mystery deepens

A shocking twist in Bihar reveals an excise constable, initially thought killed by liquor smugglers, was fatally shot by a home guard jawan's rifle during a chase, leading to multiple arrests and an ongoing investigation into alleged evidence concealment.

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Key Points An excise constable in Bihar's Nalanda district, Ajit Kumar, was killed on Wednesday night during a chase involving a pickup truck allegedly carrying liquor.

Initial reports suggested liquor smugglers shot the constable, but a subsequent investigation found the fatal bullet came from a home guard jawan's rifle.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) uncovered discrepancies in statements and alleged attempts to conceal evidence, including not reporting the incident to local police.

Sub-inspector Pushpa, two home guard jawans, a driver, and another constable have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police seized the weapon and recovered misfired rounds, while the vehicle involved showed bullet-entry marks.

An excise constable in Bihar's Nalanda district, initially believed to have been shot dead by liquor smugglers, was killed by a bullet fired from a home guard jawan's rifle, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place near a flyover in the Pawapuri-Giriyak area on Wednesday night when an excise department team, which included constable Ajit Kumar, was chasing a pickup truck allegedly carrying liquor, officials said.

Investigation Reveals New Details

Excise superintendent Sanjay Kumar Chaudhary said on Thursday that the constable was hit by a bullet fired by liquor smugglers.

However, further investigation found that the bullet was fired from a rifle carried by a home guard jawan accompanying the team, Nalanda SP Hriday Kant told reporters.

"Initially, it was reported that liquor smugglers had fired at the raiding team, killing the constable. However, the investigation found that the bullet was fired from a rifle carried by a home guard jawan accompanying the team. The bullet hit constable Ajit in the head," Kant said.

The findings emerged from an investigation by a special investigation team (SIT) headed by the Rajgir SDPO.

Evidence and Discrepancies Uncovered

The probe also revealed discrepancies in the statements of personnel involved in the operation, he added.

The weapon allegedly used in the firing has been seized, and two misfired rounds were recovered. Police are searching for three empty cartridges, the SP said.

The vehicle, seized by police on Friday morning, bore bullet-entry marks at both the front and rear, Kant said, adding that the injuries and other evidence were being examined as part of the investigation.

According to the SP, the excise team had been chasing the pickup truck when it sought assistance from woman sub-inspector Pushpa, who came ahead of the vehicle.

She allegedly attempted to stop the pickup, and aerial firing was ordered during the operation, following which the home guard jawan fired his weapon.

Allegations of Concealment and Arrests

Kant said the incident was not reported to the local police station or senior officers on Wednesday night, when it took place, and there were alleged attempts to conceal evidence.

"The vehicle was taken to Patna instead of being handed over to the police, and details of the weapon and firing were not disclosed initially. The conduct of sub-inspector Pushpa is suspicious. She is also suspected of having played a role in concealing evidence," he said.

Pushpa, two home guard jawans, the driver of the private vehicle used by the raiding party and another constable, Anup, have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.