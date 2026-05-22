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Dowry Death Accused Attempts Surrender After Bail Withdrawal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 22, 2026 19:12 IST

Samarth Singh, accused in the alleged dowry death of his wife Twisha Sharma, attempted to surrender in a Jabalpur court after withdrawing his bail application, intensifying the legal battle.

Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • Samarth Singh, accused in the dowry death of his wife Twisha Sharma, attempted to surrender in Jabalpur court.
  • Singh withdrew his pre-arrest bail application before attempting to surrender.
  • Twisha Sharma's family alleges dowry harassment and abetment to suicide against Singh and his mother.
  • Police had announced a reward for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest in the dowry death case.

Samarth Singh, an accused in the alleged dowry death case of his wife Twisha Sharma, reached the Jabalpur district court on Friday evening with the intention of surrendering after withdrawing his pre-arrest bail application filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, his lawyer said.

They had reached the court and were waiting for further proceedings to begin, his lawyer Jaydeep Kaurav told PTI over phone.

 

A police team also arrived on the court premises amid speculation that he will be taken to Bhopal.

Accused Evaded Arrest After FIR

Mediapersons thronged the court though no one could catch a glimpse of Samarth Singh, who is a lawyer by profession and who had been evading arrest since an FIR was registered against him and his mother, former district judge Giribala Singh, following Twisha Sharma's death on May 12.

Members of Twisha's family and their lawyers were also present outside the court.

Family Demands Surrender in Bhopal

"If he wants to surrender, he should do so before the trial court in Bhopal or before the investigation officer," said advocate Anurag Shrivastava, counsel for Twisha's family.

Asked about a defence lawyer's claim that Singh faced a threat to his life, Shrivastava gestured towards the crowded but peaceful court premises and said, "Do you see any threat here?"

"He cannot hide here after the High Court directed him to surrender before the trial court in Bhopal or the investigation officer. All this appears to be part of a strategy for getting bail," the lawyer claimed.

Model's Death Sparks Dowry Allegations

Model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma (33) was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

Police had announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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