Twin poison incidents rock MP police stations; man dies, woman critical

A shocking incident in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, sees a 22-year-old woman allegedly consume poison inside a police station, triggering an official inquiry into claims of police inaction regarding her family's repeated complaints.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 22-year-old woman allegedly consumed poison inside Maharajpur police station in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred amidst an ongoing feud and multiple cross-cases between two rival groups.

The woman's family accuses local police of repeatedly ignoring their complaints about threats.

Chhatarpur SP has ordered a comprehensive inquiry, including reviewing surveillance footage.

The woman's condition is stable, but the next 24 hours are crucial for her recovery.

In two separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Sunday, a 35-year-old man died after allegedly consuming poison on the police station premises, while a woman attempted suicide by consuming poison inside another police station.

In the first incident Chhatarpur, a man died in the early hours of Sunday after allegedly consuming poison on the premises of a police station, with his family claiming cops didn't act on his complaint in a land dispute.

Ancestral Property Dispute Led to Suicide

The police said Rajkumar Kushwaha, a resident of Lahera Purwa village, was involved in a dispute over ancestral property with his elder brother and other relatives. Acting on complaints from both sides, police had initiated preventive proceedings on July 31.

Chhatarpur superintendent of police Rajat Saklecha said Rajkumar reached Nowgong police station with his son and daughter on Saturday evening.

"According to CCTV footage from the police station, Kushwaha took out some substance from his vehicle and consumed it," Saklecha told reporters.

He said Rajkumar's condition deteriorated soon afterwards, prompting the police to rush him to a hospital in Nowgong. He was later referred to the district hospital in Chhatarpur and subsequently to Jhansi Medical College in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, where he died.

Kin Allege Police Inaction Despite Complaints

Rajkumar's wife Chanda Kushwaha and daughter Rashmi Kushwaha alleged that he had approached the police with complaints of an attempt to grab his land, assault and death threats, but no effective action was taken in time.

They claimed that he consumed "sulphas" (aluminium phosphide) on the police station premises after being distressed over the alleged police inaction.

The family has demanded a high-level probe into the incident, preservation of the police station's CCTV footage and action against officials found responsible for alleged negligence.

The SP said the sequence of events was being verified through CCTV footage, station records and other official documents. The sub-divisional officer of police in Nowgong is conducting an inquiry, he added.

In the second such incident, a 22-year-old woman allegedly consumed poison inside a police station in Chhatarpur district on Sunday, prompting an inquiry as her family accused local police of ignoring their repeated complaints.

The drama unfolded at the Maharajpur police station over an ongoing feud involving multiple cross-cases between two rival groups, with the woman currently undergoing medical treatment at a hospital, where her condition remains stable, an official said.

Allegations Of Police Inaction

Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha said that Prashant Nayak, the brother of the victim, Pinky Nayak, had lodged an assault complaint on July 6, following which a rival faction registered a cross-complaint alleging extortion.

He said that the woman arrived at the station with her brother to report that Santosh Raikwar, a history-sheeter who was already named in their earlier complaint, had brandished a firearm outside their residence.

"Police were verifying the complaint when the woman allegedly consumed poison or some other unidentified substance. The incident was captured on video, and the entire sequence inside the police station has also been recorded on CCTV," Saklecha said.

Official Inquiry Initiated

The SP confirmed that a fresh FIR has been registered regarding the latest threat, noting that three separate cases now exist between the rival factions along with several viral videos related to the dispute.

He added that the Khajuraho sub-divisional officer of police has been directed to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident, which includes reviewing all surveillance footage before taking any further administrative or legal action.

The victim's mother, Saroj Nayak, claimed that three persons, one of them, had threatened to gun her down.

She alleged that her daughter took the drastic step out of sheer frustration after local police personnel repeatedly ignored their pleas to register a formal complaint about the threats.

District hospital doctor Anand Tripathi confirmed that Pinky Nayak was admitted after consuming poison, noting that while her condition remains stable, the next 24 hours are crucial for her overall recovery.