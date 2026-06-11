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Notorious Twin Snatchers Injured In UP Police Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 11, 2026 10:52 IST

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In a dramatic police encounter in Shahjahanpur, twin brothers notorious for robbery and chain-snatching were injured, leading to the recovery of stolen jewellery and a confession to their crimes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Twin brothers, Ram and Shyam, were injured in a police encounter in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The accused are notorious for robbery and chain-snatching, with over 24 criminal cases registered against them.
  • A police constable sustained injuries during the encounter after the brothers allegedly opened fire.
  • Police identified the duo through CCTV footage and criminal records following multiple snatching complaints.
  • Stolen jewellery was recovered from the brothers, who confessed to their involvement in recent snatching incidents.

Twin brothers allegedly involved in robbery and chain-snatching incidents were injured in an encounter with police in Shahjahanpur district that also left a constable injured, an official said on Thursday.

Police Action Against Notorious Snatchers

Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit said three women had reported that their earrings and jewellery were snatched here. Following the incidents, a police team was formed and the accused were identified through CCTV footage. Their criminal records were also checked, the SP said.

 

During a checking drive on Ring Road on Wednesday night, police noticed two persons on a motorcycle who tried to flee after seeing the police, he said. When the motorcycle fell, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police, injuring constable Sunil (27). Police retaliated in self-defence, during which both accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs, Dixit said.

The accused were identified as Ram and Shyam (25), twin brothers from Pilibhit. Police said more than 24 cases are registered against them. The brothers confessed to their involvement in the Shahjahanpur snatching cases and some jewellery was recovered from them, police claimed. The injured constable and the two accused were admitted to the Government Medical College.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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