TVK urges Tamils in London not to gather for Vijay

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's highly anticipated meet-and-greet with the Tamil diaspora in London has been cancelled due to public safety concerns, even as his delegation secures significant investments for the state.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Photograph: Riya Mariyam R/File/Reuters

Key Points Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay's London meet-and-greet sessions cancelled.

Cancellation due to public safety concerns and Metropolitan Police directives.

TVK party urged Tamil diaspora to avoid gathering at hotels or transit routes.

CM Vijay is in the UK leading a delegation to attract investments.

Delegation has already secured investment agreements worth Rs 12,300 crore.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Wednesday appealed to the members of the Tamil diaspora in London against gathering at hotel premises or along transit routes to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Citing public safety priorities and explicit directives from the Metropolitan Police Service, the party confirmed that personal meet-and-greet sessions have been called off.

Public Safety Concerns In London

"The Tamil community in London warmly awaits the opportunity to meet the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay. However, keeping public safety in mind and adhering to the guidelines of the London Metropolitan Police, the Chief Minister will be unable to meet you. Therefore, we kindly request everyone to refrain from trying to see him," the TVK IT wing said on social media.

"In addition, we respectfully request supporters and members of the public to refrain from gathering outside the hotel where he is staying, or waiting along his travel routes," it said.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside London's tallest building, The Shard, on Tuesday were disappointed after the event to see the Tamil Nadu CM was cancelled after Metropolitan police expressed safety concerns.

CM Vijay is leading a state delegation to the United Kingdom to attract investments into Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, the Chief Minister's Office said the delegation had signed multiple agreements involving investments worth around Rs 12,300 crore during the visit.